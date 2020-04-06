As we head into the middle part of the week, only a few showers will be possible. The moisture riding on the sub-tropical jet stream is minimal at this time and should remain that way through Wednesday. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas very early in the morning on Thursday bringing with it more showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas. Most should be over the southernmost sections. A pair of fronts are expected to move through this weekend…a pacific front on Saturday evening and a front from the north on Easter Sunday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late on Saturday and a few additional showers early on Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies are likely on Easter afternoon with mild temperatures and no rain during the day. Monday looks to be partly cloudy and mild with no real chance for rain. Very warm temperatures are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling a bit on Thursday and Friday. Remaining mild over the upcoming weekend and early next week. Have a nice week, East Texas.