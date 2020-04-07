New stricter guidelines start for Longview as confirmed cases rise to 32

From Longview Mayor Andy Mack
LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - Our confirmed positive numbers for COVID-19 in Gregg County continue to increase and as of right now we have 32 confirmed positives.
I had told you a few days ago that there were additional restrictions being considered by the city of Longview to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Right now, we are under a state-mandated shelter in place. The governor has determined which businesses are essential and which are not.
Many of you have expressed your displeasure at which businesses have been deemed essential vs non-essential and again I will tell you, share those concerns with State Rep Jay Dean and State Senator Bryan Hughes. There is nothing we can do at a local level to change that. We must defer to the state.
However - at the local level we can put further restrictions on those essential businesses per the attorney general in an effort to have less people together at one time. And that is what we are going to do beginning at midnight tomorrow.
Those restrictions are:
- Businesses must assign safety monitors who will be responsible for implementing CDC-recommended protocols.
- Retail stores will be required to reduce how many people are allowed within the store. This would be equal to 5 persons per 1,000 square feet, or a maximum of 450 people.
- Retail stores will be required to implement line restrictions to better maintain social distancing.
- Retail stores will be required to establish hours reserved only for vulnerable populations.
- Retail stores will be required to establish purchase limits on high demand items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.
- Playgrounds at city parks are closed, but parks remain open.
Also - on a completely voluntary, but encouraged level, I am asking you to please consider the following:
● Residents are encouraged to follow a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. People conducting essential business will be exempt from the curfew.
● Residents are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when out in public. However, please refrain from using medical-grade masks, so they may be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
● Households should limit the number of people going to retail stores. Choose one person in your family to go to the store when you have a need. There is no reason for an entire family to be going to an “essential” store. Leave your children at home with another adult if at all possible. It’s going to take all of us in this together to get through this.