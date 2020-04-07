Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lindale, cause unknown

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are trying to find out what caused a house to go up in flames east of Lindale.
Crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 4100 in Smith County.
The house was destroyed in the incident.
According to officials, no one was home when the blaze started. They told our reporter at the scene the owner of the home lives in Dallas.
The homeowner was reportedly doing renovations on the house on the weekends.
A nearby neighbor said they heard a blast around the time the house caught fire.
Officials said an investigation into a cause is underway.
We’ll have more details throughout the morning here and on Good Morning East Texas. Click here to stream live.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.