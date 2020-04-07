Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas schools closed for rest of year due to coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that the schools won't reopen on April 17 as planned but that alternative instruction including online lessons will continue. Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 927. The cases include the third state lawmaker to test positive. Rep. Les Warren said he will self-isolate at home and plans to vote by proxy in the legislative session set to begin Wednesday.
BAXTER COUNTY-TEEN SHOT
Sheriff: Teen fatally shoots friend while playing with gun
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her friend while playing a game of hide-and-seek. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says shooting happened Friday at a home near Lake Norfork in northern Arkansas. According to a news release, the two 14-year-old girls were playing hide-and-seek when one of the girls found her father’s rifle and started playing with it, believing it to be unloaded. The gun discharged and struck the friend, killing her. Authorities say the girl who died was from Jonesboro. No names were released and the release said no foul play is suspected.
BELLA VISTA BYPASS
Plan in motion to complete Interstate 49 around Bella Vista
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri highway officials have approved a plan to complete the remaining five miles of the Bella Vista Bypass, also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector. Bella Vista is the only stretch where traffic has to leave I-49 and continue on U.S. 71 to travel north or south. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the goal is for Arkansas and Missouri to each build their parts and meet at the state line. The 19-mile connector will allow motorists to circumvent Bella Vista to the west and south on a four-lane interstate, reduce travel times and improve safety. Construction is expected to begin in late April or early May with completion by Sept. 30, 2021.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Court upholds ex-college president's bribery plot conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of the former president of a private Christian college in northwestern Arkansas who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving state legislators. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Tuesday upheld the three-year prison sentence of former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III. Paris was granted the right to appeal after pleading guilty in 2018. Paris and consultant Randell Shelton were accused of funneling cash bribes in 2013-2014 in exchange for then-Sen. Jon Woods directing over $715,000 in state grants to the college.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact. A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016. The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
RICIN INDICTMENT-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses charges against man in ricin possession case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arkansas man accused of making the deadly toxin ricin will not stand trial because possession of that substance was not illegal when he was charged. Alexander Joseph Jordan was scheduled for trial in June for possessing the unregistered ricin in 2018. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Monday tossed out the charges because possession of that substance didn’t become illegal until July 2019. Prosecutors argued that Congress had intended to criminalize all unregistered possession of ricin, regardless of when the defendant was charged.