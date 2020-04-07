FCA’s Heart of a Champion games canceled

“It took us almost three weeks to come to the final decision,” Bardin said. “We were looking for every way in the world that we could continue to do this. These seniors have had to give up so much to begin with and it is all out of their hands. We were trying to do everything we could to make sure we were here in June to make sure we played. We have some who are going to go and play at the next level. For some kids this would have been the last game for them to put on the pads or grab a glove. From that aspect I hate that we are not going to help them achieve that."