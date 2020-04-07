ETN Interview: U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert discusses federal government’s COVID-19 response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, (R-Texas) spoke to KLTV’s Julian Esparza on East Texas Now about the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday.
Gohmert said even though he is here in East Texas, he has been staying business with conference calls with the president’s coronavirus task force, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Food and Drug Administration and calls with local healthcare providers that have addressed the shortage of personal protection equipment like masks and gowns.
“Between talking with business owners and health care providers and making sure our whole economy doesn’t implode, it’s been a rather busy time online and, on the phone,” Gohmert said.
When if he thought the $1,200 amount that will be going to individuals who make under a certain amount annually as part of the coronavirus stimulus would be enough to help people who are out of work, Gohmert said it was an arbitrary number that the members of the House decided on and added that he thought they should have targeted the stimulus money better to help those who are the most in need.
Gohmert did say that he is proud of the part of the stimulus bill the provides Small Business Administration loans to businesses that were forced to lay employees off because of the COVID-19 crisis. He said if those businesses hire back at least 90 percent of those workers and continue to keep on the payroll, those loans will be forgiven.
