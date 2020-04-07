ETN Interview: Anissa Centers talks to 2 moms about hardships associated with social distancing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Social distancing to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be especially difficult for families if they are having to shelter in place apart from each other.
Along those lines, KLTV’s Anissa Centers talked to two moms who are coping with family hardships caused by sheltering-in-place apart from each other on East Texas Now Tuesday. The mothers also provided advice and tips for other families to deal with the strain social distancing puts on families.
Centers also offered tips on “how to stay connected in our new virtual reality.”
Click the video above to watch the full East Texas Now interview.
