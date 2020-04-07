Affidavit: Murder suspect was angry over stolen weed when he shot, killed Chapel Hill student

Later, the SCSO detective spoke to a friend of Collier’s who was at the scene when the shooing occurred. The 18-year-old man said that Collier picked him up around 11 p.m. on April 1 and they went to Collier’s house to “smoke marijuana and hang out,” the warrant stated. Collier’s sister and another male friend allegedly joined them in the SUV, and they watched movies on their phone and used narcotics for about three hours.