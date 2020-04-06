VA Outpatient Clinic in Longview extends closure due to COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The VA Outpatient Clinic in Longview will be closed again on Tuesday, according to the director of the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The clinic was closed Monday for cleaning in response to confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the location.
Richard L. Crockett released a statement Monday afternoon saying the clinic would be closed through Tuesday to “ensure the needed supplies and staff were appropriately distributed.”
The clinic is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Veterans who may have an appointment through April 7, 2020, will be notified by clinic staff. Clinic staff remain available to see patients through telehealth or VVC (VA Video Connect).
Veterans should call (318) 990-5000 or (800) 644-8370 if they need to speak with health care staff, and especially if you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.