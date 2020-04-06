Rescue mission adopts shelter-in-place procedures, affecting homeless in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Most East Texas counties are still under a ‘stay-at-home, shelter-in-place’ policy to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
And now even one East Texas rescue mission has gone that direction, because of the threat of homeless people bringing the virus in with them.
Sean Scott has been living on Longview streets for years. He can’t shelter in place, because he has no home.
"I'm not worried at all, my skin hasn't started glowing or anything like that. I feel the same as I did a month ago. There's no noise. No foot traffic. Less car travel," he says.
But he is aware of the threat of COVID-19 when he tries to get a meal at one of the missions.
"If they have a cold, I don't want to get a cold. I don't want to shake hands with anyone, that would make me a little nervous," Scott says.
At the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, the rules have changed drastically. They are sheltering in place. Any newcomers have to be isolated for 14 days. And if any residents leave, they will not be allowed back in.
Because of the shelter in place at the mission, people who are not residents cannot go inside the cafeteria for a meal anymore. They have to get a sack lunch provided through a back window.
Scott feels his best chance is to survive like he always has.
"It's like having a flu outbreak. Take your medicine, be careful and use your brains," he says.
Though the mission is on shelter in place and restricting access, they are still taking donations of food and clothing at both Tyler and Longview locations.
