Nonprofits in Smith County announce partnership to delivery grocery boxes to seniors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Food Bank and Food Finders of Smith County are partnering together to provide grocery boxes to elderly residents in need.
The boxes contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta, and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. Each box will provide items for up to 16 meals.
The delivery program is for seniors who live within the Tyler city limits and fall within the following income guidelines:
Starting Tuesday, seniors can begin calling the East Texas Food Bank at 903-617-2046 between 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to sign up for delivery of a box. Voicemails will not be accepted, an ETFB spokesperson stated.
Seniors must be prepared to provide the following information:
- Full Name
- Phone Number
- Delivery Address
- Number of People Living in the Household
- Verbal Declaration of Income
Once approved, Food Finders of Smith County volunteers will call seniors prior to delivery to let them know they are in their area. Up arrival, verbal confirmation of the senior’s name is needed.
