Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies, a light breezy, and temperatures in the mid 70. A stray passing shower is also possible this afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain but temperatures will make it to the mid 80s. Wednesday, skies will start to clear out as mid 80s stick around. A cold front will pass through our area on Thursday bringing widespread showers and a cool off to the low 70s. A few showers could carry over into Friday. Sunshine will return on Saturday, but it won’t stick around for long. More rain is expected on Sunday.