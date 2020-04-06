Monday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Expect clouds all day with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. A few breaks in the clouds are expected for tomorrow afternoon, but there’s still a chance for a few isolated showers or thundershowers. Most of the sunshine for this week will come Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. By Wednesday afternoon, slight chances for rain return and increase into Thursday as a weak cold front arrives. Rain on Thursday will be possible through the evening and could linger into early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop briefly into the 60s behind the cold front and then warm back to the 70s this weekend. Easter Sunday looks to start out partly cloudy, but clouds will increase through the day with a chance for rain by afternoon.