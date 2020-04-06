Longview man arrested for sex trafficking of two young women

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested for allegedly forcing women into prostitution.
Fredrick Demone Williams, 39, was arrested on March 24 for trafficking of a person.
According to the arrest warrant, two women with the aliases Whitney Clark, 25, and Jennifer Frank, 19, were in a hotel on Eastman Road in Longview. On Feb. 26, officers were called to the hotel in reference to suspicious activity. Officers spoke with Frank, who told them she was being forced into prostitution and wanted help getting away from Williams. She said that she had snuck out of the hotel room when he and Clark had fallen asleep.
Officers went into the room and spoke with Clark and Williams, the defendant. Both of them agreed to go to Longview Police Department and were interviewed separately.
Jennifer Frank told detectives that she was homeless, and that Williams had told her he would help her. After they got to his hotel room, she said, he told her he would take care of her and provide shelter for her, but that she had to work. He then allegedly used his phone and placed advertisements online for both Jennifer and Whitney.
Male clients would then call the phone to speak to the women, or would text the phone to make arrangements with Williams for the men to come to the room to pay for sex with the women.
Jennifer Frank said she was scared of Williams, as she had seen him assault Whitney, so she did what he told her to avoid being hurt.
Frank also said she had been with Williams for about a week. They had met in Odessa and he brought her to Longview. She said when the men he allegedly arranged for her to be with paid, she had been told by Williams where to place the money, and he would come take all of it.
The affidavit said that Williams denied to police any knowledge of prostitution. However, it says that his phone was seized as evidence, and the text messages and online ads were traced to the phone and/or his computer.
Williams was arrested and a surety bond was set at $25,000. He bonded out the same day.
