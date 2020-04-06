Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas coronavirus cases up to 830, governor to wear mask
LITTLE ROCK, Ark, (AP) — Arkansas health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 830 and COVID-19 deaths increased to 16. The numbers released Sunday are 87 more cases and two additional deaths since Saturday and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the number of cases now includes about a dozen people at a federal prison in Forrest City. Hutchinson also said said he will begin wearing a mask in public when he is unable to socially distance himself from people in public. The vast majority of of those who contract COVID-19 recover.
BELLA VISTA BYPASS
Plan in motion to complete Interstate 49 around Bella Vista
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri highway officials have approved a plan to complete the remaining five miles of the Bella Vista Bypass, also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector. Bella Vista is the only stretch where traffic has to leave I-49 and continue on U.S. 71 to travel north or south. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the goal is for Arkansas and Missouri to each build their parts and meet at the state line. The 19-mile connector will allow motorists to circumvent Bella Vista to the west and south on a four-lane interstate, reduce travel times and improve safety. Construction is expected to begin in late April or early May with completion by Sept. 30, 2021.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact. A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016. The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Court upholds ex-college president's bribery plot conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of the former president of a private Christian college in northwestern Arkansas who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving state legislators. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Tuesday upheld the three-year prison sentence of former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III. Paris was granted the right to appeal after pleading guilty in 2018. Paris and consultant Randell Shelton were accused of funneling cash bribes in 2013-2014 in exchange for then-Sen. Jon Woods directing over $715,000 in state grants to the college.
RICIN INDICTMENT-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses charges against man in ricin possession case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arkansas man accused of making the deadly toxin ricin will not stand trial because possession of that substance was not illegal when he was charged. Alexander Joseph Jordan was scheduled for trial in June for possessing the unregistered ricin in 2018. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Monday tossed out the charges because possession of that substance didn’t become illegal until July 2019. Prosecutors argued that Congress had intended to criminalize all unregistered possession of ricin, regardless of when the defendant was charged.
LITTLE ROCK SCHOOLS
Lawsuit challenges Arkansas takeover of Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas' ongoing control of the Little Rock School District. Five parents and grandparents of Little Rock students filed the suit Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. They're seeking the district's release from state control. Arkansas took over the 23,000-student district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools. The Department of Education says it believes both lawsuits are based on “flawed arguments."