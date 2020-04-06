Kemp Police: Suspect accused of shooting officer during standoff in custody

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - The person accused of shooting an East Texas police officer was booked into Henderson County Jail early Monday morning.
According to an update from the Kemp Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody by DPS sometime after midnight.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Kemp Police said their office was called to assist Mabank PD with a barricaded subject in the attic of an apartment complex.
The complex is the Cottage Row Apartments, located on the south side of Mabank.
The first notification from the Kemp Police Facebook page said: “Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard in the ceiling. Shots were fired by the suspect through the ceiling and Kemp Sgt was hit in the shoulder.”
An update from Kemp Police around 1:30 a.m. said, “Sergeant Storey is in stable condition and will need some time to recover.”
Officials have not released the identity of the suspect involved. The case has been turned over to DPS.
