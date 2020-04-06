Hospitality Health ER uplifts and honors healthcare workers with Free, Live Stream Concert led by Christian recording artist, Leeland

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Hospitality Health ER:
Free, Live Stream Concert for Healthcare workers on Facebook and Instagram, led by Christian recording artist, Leeland, featuring “Way Maker,” the viral hit inspiring healthcare workers across the nation.
Hospitality Health ER would like to uplift and honor healthcare workers across the globe by holding a live stream praise and worship service online led by Leeland on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6:30 CDT.
Hospitality Health ER Vice-President of Business Development and co-owner, Jill Shipp, RN said, “Now is the time for us to come together, while apart, and lift up all the healthcare workers working tirelessly and perilously to take care of their communities during this crisis. We just want to spread a little love and joy. We are very excited to have Leeland lead this endeavor with us. His music has been inspirational!”
Leeland came to the forefront of the worship music world in 2004 and debuted their first project, the revolutionary Sound of Melodies, in 2006. Fast forward to now with four GRAMMY® nominations and eight GMA Dove Award® nominations under their belts, Leeland has become one of the most important voices in a new generation of worship music. Their lives, ministry, and music are a true extension of their passion to simply worship God personally and in community.
His new record “Better Word” has already started changing lives for the better through a song called “Waymaker” going viral by people playing and praying for hospitals all over Georgia. Owned and operated by a family of nurses and staffed with compassionate, experienced ER-board certified physicians, Hospitality Health ER has three locations across Texas and has been delivering exceptional emergency patient care around the clock since 2015.
Each Hospitality Health ER location, Galveston, Longview and Tyler will host the concert live on their Facebook page and their Instagram page. It will be free to anyone who would like to join in online on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6:30 CDT.
This concert is dedicated to all healthcare workers during this pandemic.
