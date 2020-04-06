Great Texas Balloon Race canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE 2020 pilots come from across the United States and England. Food and Arts & Crafts vendors, the carnival and other attractions travel in from near and far. The restaurants that so generously provide meals to the pilots, sponsors and volunteers are struggling during this crisis; donations moving forward will only add to their burdens. Volunteers who manage the event take vacation to do so; those vacation days will not be available when this crisis is over. This decision best protects and supports everyone concerned. We can not in all good conscience ask our community and local businesses to give anything right now.