East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As we head into the middle part of the week, only a few showers will be possible. The moisture riding on the sub-tropical jet stream is minimal at this time and should remain that way through Wednesday. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas very early in the morning on Thursday bringing with it more showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas. Showers will remain in the forecast on Thursday as well. A pair of fronts are expected to move through this weekend…a pacific front on Saturday evening and a front from the north on Easter Sunday morning. Showers and a few thundershowers are possible late on Saturday and a few additional showers very early on Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies are likely on Easter with mild temperatures and no rain during the day. A few more showers move in on Monday, but only a few. Very warm temperatures are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling a bit on Thursday and Friday. Remaining mild over the upcoming weekend and early next week. Have a nice week, East Texas.