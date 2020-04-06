East Texan with COVID-19 improving, moves out of ICU

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas woman diagnosed with COVID-19 is now out of the intensive care unit at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, according to her son.
Freddie Summer, of Austin, said his 80-year-old mother, Vivian, has spent the past two weeks in the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19. He said his mother spent much of that time sedated and on a ventilator.
On Sunday, Summer received a video of his mother being wheeled out of the ICU and into intermediate care, a level of care lower than the ICU.
“When someone gets this diagnosis, I think most people think this is sure death," Summer said. “And the message I’ve been passing along to my family all along is of the people in this age group, approximately 15% die, but 85% don’t. And mom’s in the 85%."
Summer said while he and his family could not visit his mother in the hospital, nurse Dionne Martin helped them stay connected using FaceTime and in other ways.
“She was a hero to say the least,” Summer said. ““We shared an album on our iPhone and she was able to pull from that album, print the pictures, and then put them on my mother’s wall,” Summer said.
Martin, a registered nurse, told KLTV she typically works in another part of the hospital, but has volunteered to work inside the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU.
“I feel grateful for getting to work up here," Martin said. "I feel privileged.”
Martin said Vivian was the first positive COVID-19 patient in their unit to successfully come off of intubation, and that’s the reason behind the celebration seen in the video.
“Everyone on that unit has rooted for her,” Martin said. “She told me I was her daughter. She adopted me into her family."
For now, Vivian’s family and friends can still not visit her at the hospital, but say they look forward to the day they can be together again.
“The first thing I’m going to do is touch her face," said Summer. “Her isolation is the hardest part of all of this. Not being able to be there and hold her hand while she’s dealing with a very hard situation in her life, just that touch will be very important to me and her family.”
