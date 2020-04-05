WEBXTRA: Easter Bunny bummed she can’t see kids so she’s reading to them online

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Easter Bunny is bummed that she can’t see kids at the mall or any events this year, so she’s reading books online for kids to get in the Easter spirit!
There’s currently a video on her Facebook page for kids to hear some books and there will be a LIVE reading on Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT on her Facebook page with even more Easter books.
East Texas News Weekends’ Alex Leroux spoke with the Easter bunny about the reading videos.
You can watch the Easter Bunny’s video’s here.
