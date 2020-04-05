State reports 6,812 positive COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released updated numbers related to COVID-19 in the state.
As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, there has been a total of 6,812 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Texas, with the highest concentration of confirmed cases being in Harris and Dallas Counties where over 1,000 cases have been reported in each county, according to the department.
The state also reported a total of 127 fatalities. 70,938 tests have also been administered according to the state.
Demographics data from the Texas Department of State Health Services reveals the confirmed cases split by male and female. The confirmed cases were split at 47.8% for males and 47.6% for females. 4.6% of the cases were still pending.
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services also revealed the age groupings of the confirmed cases. The data shows the majority of confirmed cases were for people between the ages of 40 and 59 years old. This could possibly indicate that people in a more mobile age group are contracting the virus at a higher rate.
To view the latest state numbers, click here.
