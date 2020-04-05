Police sergeant shot by barricaded suspect in attic of Mabank apartment

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several departments are at the scene of a shooting in an apartment complex.
The complex is the Cottage Row Apartments, located on the south side of Mabank. Our reporter at the scene says the apartments are being evacuated by law enforcement.
According to Kemp Police Department officials, at 4:45 p.m. they were requested to assist Mabank PD with a barricaded person in an apartment. Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence. They heard noises in the ceiling, however, and shots were fired by the suspect through the ceiling. A Kemp police sergeant was hit in the shoulder by the gunshot. She will be taken to the hospital for surgery, police say.
The scene is ongoing. The suspect is not in custody at this time.
Along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and their SWAT team, Kemp PD, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS is at the scene.
