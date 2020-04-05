‘Mom’ of Texas Tech’s Raider Red dies Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The mom of the Texas Tech mascot Raider Red, Mary Ruth West, has died.
Mary Ruth West was the wife of Dirk West, the man who is credited with creating the Raider Red mascot in the early ’70s after the Southwest Conference banned the used of live animals as mascots.
The announcement of Mary Ruth West’s death came Saturday morning from the Texas Tech Raider Red Facebook page.
Mary Ruth West is preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1996.
