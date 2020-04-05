Longview VA clinic closed for cleaning Monday after confirmed cases of COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center:
Dear Veterans,
In response to confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Longview Veterans Clinic, the Shreveport VA is taking proactive steps to prevent the risk of infection or its spread to Veterans and employees.
On Monday, April 6, 2020, the Longview VA clinic will be closed for cleaning. We have made every effort to reschedule appointments over the past few weeks; however, the clinic closing was not expected. Veterans who may have an appointment April 6, 2020, will be notified by clinic staff. Clinic staff remain available to see patients through telehealth or VVC (VA Video Connect).
As a community, our goal is to contain or prevent spread of COVID-19. Veterans should call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 if they need to speak with health care staff, and especially if you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- You can communicate with your VA health care team using the My HealtheVet secure messaging feature. Visit www.myhealth.va.gov to learn more.
- You may be able to complete your appointment by meeting with your health care provider over the phone or using VA Video Connect from home. Call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to discuss virtual care options.
We have a responsibility to protect patients, staff and the community during this spread, and will continue to use all available means to do so. This includes transparency and communication of our efforts and current conditions to our staff and the community.
Thank you for your understanding.
Sincerely,
Richard L. Crockett, MBA
Director
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.