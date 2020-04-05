Longview ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD employee who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is now recuperating, according to Dr. James Wilcox, LISD’s superintendent.
In a letter posted to the Longview ISD website on Saturday night, Wilcox stressed that the Longview ISD employee that tested positive for the coronavirus has not been on an LISD campus since before the school district’s spring break started. He added that the employee was also not involved in the student meal program or the distribution of work packets.
As always, the health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our number one priority," Wilcox wrote in the letter. “To be transparent, we believe it is important to share that Longview ISD has been informed that an employee of the district has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time it is our understanding that the individual contracted the virus through community exposure, as they have not recently traveled to high-exposure locations.”
Wilcox said in his letter that the employee has been released from the hospital and is currently self-quarantined at home.
“Our prayers and best wishes are with our staffer for a speedy and total recovery,” Wilcox said.
The LISD superintendent said they are trying to respect the employee’s privacy.
“In addition, it is a HIPPA violation to share any identifying information on this person, so please keep that in mind if you do know information or you suspect,” Wilcox said in his letter. “It is very likely that others in our community, and possibly our district, will test positive for the virus in the future so please be respectful of personal privacy. It is expected that everyone act in a professional manner and remain calm during this time.”
Wilcox said Longview ISD’s leadership will continue to monitor the situation and that they stay in constant communication with local health officials.
“Let this also serve as an important reminder to heed the warnings of local, state and national healthcare officials to stay home and avoid gathering with others,” Wilcox said. “Please continue to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary during this time.”
