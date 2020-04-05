Freezer malfunction causes overnight structure fire in Smith County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 7:27 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Firefighters from multiple departments battled an overnight fire in Smith County just a few hours ago.

firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 16 thousand block of Paluxy drive in Whitehouse.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw a detached carport that was covered in flames, according to fire officials.

Batallion Chief Adam Melson with the Smith County ESD2 says fire crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the home.

Investigators say an electrical malfunction in a freezer started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Units from Whitehouse, Flint-Gresham, and Smith County ESD-2 Fire Departments responded to the fire.

