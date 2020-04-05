Family plans ‘drive-by birthday parade’ for Kilgore girl whose party was canceled

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Who needs a birthday party when you can have a birthday parade? A Kilgore family is planning just that after COVID-19 forced them to cancel the party.
Chloe Loper turned 5 on Friday. Her mother, Courtney Brown Loper, said she decided to plan a drive-by birthday parade to help Chloe celebrate.
Loper suggested it may even be a good idea for neighborhood kids who can’t celebrate their own birthday parties because of the pandemic.
The drive-by birthday parade will start at 3 p.m. Sunday at 103 Eastridge Road in Kilgore.
