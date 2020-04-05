Community organizes special ‘thank you’ event for Tyler healthcare workers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the East Texas community will gather at a Tyler hospital Sunday night to send a special ‘thank you’ to the men and women who face COVID-19 on a daily basis.
Between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, members of the community are invited to gather in the parking lot of UT Health Tyler to flash their car’s lights and honk as a way to thank the incoming and outgoing shifts of employees at the hospital.
UT Health Tyler is located at 1000 S Beckham Ave. in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux has more about the event.
