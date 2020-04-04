Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with dense fog for places south of I-20. Temperatures are on the cooler side, in the upper 40s. This afternoon we will only warm to the mid 50s and we are expecting clouds and showers all day long. Overnight rain will continue as we drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer, in the low 70s with off and on showers. Monday and Tuesday will be similar days with widespread showers expected and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a low chance for wet weather. Spotty showers return on Thursday. Friday, a cold front will approach East Texas, dropping our temperatures to the low 70s and slowly clearing out the clouds and rain.