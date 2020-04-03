East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Showers and maybe an isolated thundershower are possible through Saturday. There will be times where there is not a lot of rain, but then there will likely be times where numerous showers and an isolated thundershower could be occurring across the area. Overnight Saturday and into Sunday, only a few showers will be possible. Rain chances will increase during the day on Monday. Slightly lesser chances on Tuesday and even less on Wednesday…but still some rain is possible. A weak cold front is expected on Wed night/Thu AM bringing more showers/thundershowers to East Texas. We may see more showers on Friday of next week, but nothing too heavy. Temperatures are likely to cool down late today and overnight. A cooler day is expected on Saturday before a warm front backs up through our area, warming us up into the upper 70s to lower/mid 80s next week. Have a nice weekend. Umbrellas needed on Saturday, maybe again on Sunday.