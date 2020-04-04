Love Your Neighbor initiative allows families to connect with elderly individuals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new collaborative initiative within Smith County called, Love Your Neighbor, which is allowing families to connect with the elderly who might feel alone or forgotten during this time.
“We definitely want to do something that can connect our kids and our community to do good things and connect to people even during these times of social distancing and the current stay-at-home order that’s been passed. Through that, Love Your Neighbor was born,” said Vice President of Community Engagement for the Mentoring Alliance, Suzette Farr, the vice president of community engagement for the Mentoring Alliance.
A joint effort involving Smith County, The City of Tyler, Tyler ISD, and the Mentoring Alliance resulted in a project that allows families to get involved within the community while social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“It makes me feel pretty good, that I get to help other people feel like they are cared for, so they can care for other people," said 7-year-old participant Tatum Morrison said.
Tatum’s mother believes this will have a big impact on the community.
“There’s so much uncertainty and negative things going on right now that I feel like this is one positive thing we can do … I’m hoping it will be impactful for those that are receiving it because we really do care about people in our community,” said Ashley Morrison.
A Tyler resident also explained why this initiative will benefit the community.
“The great thing about it as well is, you don’t have to be a believer to want to help somebody, and it includes everyone who wants to see their neighbor do well. No matter what neighborhood you live in, somebody in your neighborhood needs help and if not, somebody at a nursing home does.,” said Kilton McCracken.
The hope is that during this time of social distancing, we will be able to cultivate a sense of community and connect with those who may feel alone or forgotten. We may be separated, but we are not alone. We are all in this together.
Some of the ways you can get involved include partnering with The Mentoring Alliance staff to provide volunteers in serving at the East Texas Food Bank to assemble and deliver disaster relief non-perishable food boxes and/or sending letters of encouragement to our elderly population or others.
