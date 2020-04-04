Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is locking inmates in their cells at all its facilities for 14 days in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The implementation of a new plan Wednesday comes as a focus shifts to a federal prison complex in Louisiana, where three inmates have died and nearly 20 others are hospitalized. The compound, known as FCC Oakdale, has emerged as ground zero in the federal prison system’s struggle to contain COVID-19 behind bars. The local health department told the federal government there was no need to test inmates there anymore for the coronavirus, saying those showing symptoms should just presume they have it.