Can small East Texas businesses weather the COVID-19 storm?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For some small East Texas businesses, the COVID-19 outbreak could be disastrous; particularly some new businesses.
The signs on some old downtown Kilgore businesses say it all: Closed until outbreak is over.
“They’ve put a lot of money out for those businesses. Some of those shops definitely have some worries out there if people don’t know about them too well,” says Kilgore business owner Charlie Walker.
Fred and Vivian Gebhardt liquidated all they owned to buy the building where they set up the Kilgore mercantile. They’ve been in business 5 months.
"I thought it would be kind of neat to buy one of these old buildings and put in a store. We knew the risk was high and we didn't want to have a mortgage and this, so we put our house up for sale. Sold most of our possessions," Fred says.
And then, coronavirus came along.
“Nervous and anxious, like most people. Nervous yes, but scared, no,” says Vivian.
Staying open, they survive by selling non-perishables and novelty items. Fred is even teaching music lessons.
"Kilgore people here have really responded to us," Vivian says.
Walker has been trying to promote the smaller businesses in Kilgore.
“I’ve been going online and doing videos trying to promote those businesses,” he says.
But the worry is how long the virus will shut things down, and how long can they last.
"Life's full of uh-oh's. This is a very scary time for a lot of people. It's scary financially."
The hope is that there’s enough customer support for everyone to stay afloat.
