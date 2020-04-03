Woman arrested for firing a gun during a repo

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg county woman was arrested after firing a weapon during a vehicle repossession.
According to the tow truck driver, he had been notified of the location of vehicle that needed to be repossessed just west of Longview. After the vehicle have been hooked to the tow truck, the driver said he heard a gunshot. He saw a woman with a gun but was able to drive off with the vehicle.
The tow truck driver was not hurt in the incident and said he doesn’t know if the gun was pointed at him or in the air. The woman was taken into custody by Gregg County deputies and could be facing multiple charges.
