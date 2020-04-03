Tyler man arrested for murder after shooting death of Chapel Hill HS senior

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is behind bars for murder in Smith County.
According to Smith County Jail records, John Edwards Sparks Jr., 18, is being held on $1,000,000 bond.
The arrest follows a shooting in Tyler that killed a Chapel Hill High School student early Thursday morning.
Chapel Hill ISD identified the student as Zane Collier, 17.
According to the sheriff’s officials, Collier was found lying in a driveway on Holiday Hills Road with two gunshot wounds.
Officials said he later died at a hospital.
We spoke with a friend of Collier’s following the shooting. Jason Wheat told us he heard the shots as he was leaving the house where the shooting took place.
“When I was getting into my vehicle, I heard gunshots and I panicked, so I drove off,” Wheat said. “It sounded like the AR. My gut feeling says it’s probably accidental.”
As of Friday morning, an investigation into Collier’s death was still underway.
We expect to learn more details on Spark’s murder arrest sometime today.
