SFA releases 2020 football schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks released their 2020 football schedule on Friday which features six road games and five home contests.
Second-year head coach Colby Carthel and the 'Jacks are coming off of a 3-9 season. The team has been able to recruit two top-5 FCS recruiting classes that will make up the majority of the players on the squad.
The team opens up the year at Alabama A&M on September 5. The following week SFA head up to Dallas to take on SFA. The team is 0-3 all time against the ponies.
On September 19, SFA will open up Southland Conference play against Lamar. it will also be their home opener. Last year the 'Jacks won in Beaumont. The team then rounds out September with a home game against Abilene Christian. SFA lost to the Wildcats in overtime last year.
October starts off down at NRG Stadium for the team as they will take on Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of the Pineywoods. It was a close game last year but SFA dropped their eighth straight game to the Bearkats 31-20.
The Jacks then head out on the road for a game against Nicholls State on October 10 before their bye week. Following their bye the team will host Central Arkansas. After getting dominated 30-7 on the road last year a more experienced SFA squad will look to return the favor. SFA will end October with a Halloween showdown on the road against McNeese State.
SFA will conclude the season with three games in November. the first is at home against Southeastern Louisiana on November 7. The team will then hit the road on November 14 to the Alamo City to take on Incarnate Word. Last year the "jacks lone home win came against the Cardinals. SFA will finifh up the year on Saturday November 21 at home against Northwestern State in the battle for Chief Caddo. The 'jacks brought home the chief from Natchitoches last year after a 32-20 victory.
Kickoff times have not been announced yet.
