East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain possible into the early afternoon hours on Friday. Once we get into Friday afternoon/evening, the chances for showers and thundershowers will likely increase quite a bit as a cold front moves into East Texas. The showers and isolated thundershowers will likely continue through most of Saturday afternoon. Over the next many days, rain chances will remain in the forecast. The best chances are expected to be late on Friday/Saturday morning...and again Monday and Tuesday, however, rain will be in the forecast each and every day through Thursday of next week. Another front is expected on Thursday and may take the rain out of the area for a few days. Fingers Crossed. Generally, rainfall totals through this time period, rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.50″ to 2.50″. Some locations will get more in some of the heavier thundershowers that may occur. Temperatures should remain fairly mild to warm through this period. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of Severe Weather, however, we will continue to monitor the weather for you. Have a great night.