Marshall Fire Fighters Association urge citizens of Harrison County to follow mandatory shelter in place order

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the members of the Marshall Fire Fighters Association:
To protect medically vulnerable citizens and conserve community resources in the COVID-19 pandemic response, the members of the Marshall Fire Fighters Association urge citizens of Harrison County to follow the mandatory shelter in place.
Johnathan Wilson, president of the Marshall Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 906, said, “As we move ahead in these challenging times, please be assured that your Marshall Firefighters are still open for business – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
We stand ready in all fire stations to answer all calls for service.” To date, there are only five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrison County, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other testing has been limited. Widespread testing is not yet available in most communities.
“We ask you to act as if the COVID-19 virus is widespread in the community, practice ‘social distancing’ and heed the local, state and federal guidance on avoiding the virus,” Wilson said. “In Harrison County and throughout the world, we’ll get past COVID-19 and become stronger.
In the meantime, please take care of your family, your friends, and your co-workers. The best way to stay safe is to stay home.
” Respectfully Your Marshall Fire Fighters
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.