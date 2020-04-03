Kilgore mom creates place to celebrate high school seniors

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Barbara Watkins is the mom of a Kilgore High School senior and she wants to make sure her daughter and the rest of the seniors are celebrated.
Watkins put a large sign in her lawn reading ‘HONK FOR THE KHS CLASS OF 2020’.
The sign is on Watkins’ lawn on Higginbotham. She’s encouraging seniors to come by and take photos with the sign and is encouraging all others to drive by and honk and show their support for the seniors.
Those in charge of the school’s yearbook have asked anyone with photos with the sign or of their students during the COVID-19 remote learning to send them in to be added.
