Kilgore church invites community to light a candle, pray for others

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - St. Luke’s United Methodist church in Kilgore extends an invitation to the community to lift up in prayer your neighbors and loved ones whose lives are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re doing tonight is we’re encouraging people at 7 o’clock to turn on a porch light, to light a candle in your window, if you have an electric candle, if you have a flashlight, put something on the front of your house at 7 o’clock and when you do that, lift up a prayer,” Reverend of the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore, Benjamin Bagley said.
As families are away from church during the pandemic, this idea allows those to connect with others.
“So, I’ve been looking online for different ideas and I saw another Methodist church up in Pennsylvania and they did this community prayer night and a way that we can connect still but still be safe in our homes and from a distance,” member and teacher of the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore, Niki Chowdhury said.
As for Bagley, he just wants to provide hope for those here in the East Texas community.
"The point is to let others see that there are others in this with us. Maybe someone needs a little hope, to walk outside to see that someone is praying for them. Maybe you can be that light in the community.
Chowdhury wants to lift others up one candle at a time.
“Hopefully we can pray for our firefighters, our doctors, our nurses, the people cleaning, our teachers, just everybody that we can lift them all up so they can do their job safely so we can connect with each other better,” she said.
The next scheduled community prayer night will be on April 9 at 7pm.
