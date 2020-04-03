Jacksonville man dies in auto-motorcycle crash on FM 347

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - At 3:45 yesterday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 347, approximately four miles south of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. According to the investigator’s preliminary report, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Bruce Craig Crockett, 57, of Jacksonville, was traveling north on FM 347 entering a curve in the road to the right at an unsafe speed. The motorcycle crossed over the center stripe and into the southbound lane where it struck a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez, 66, of Jacksonville.
Judge Brenda Dominy pronounced Crockett at the scene. He was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Ramirez was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
