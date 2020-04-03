Jacksonville man dies in auto-motorcycle crash on FM 347

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - At 3:45 yesterday afternoon, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 347, approximately four miles south of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. According to the investigator’s preliminary report, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Bruce Craig Crockett, 57, of Jacksonville, was traveling north on FM 347 entering a curve in the road to the right at an unsafe speed. The motorcycle crossed over the center stripe and into the southbound lane where it struck a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez, 66, of Jacksonville.