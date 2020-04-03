Hobby Lobby remains open as ‘essential’ business during Smith County stay-at-home order

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hobby Lobby and Mardel Christian & Education stores around the state remain open to customers as essential businesses even as counties enforce stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders.
A sign outside of the Hobby Lobby location in Tyler states it is “operation as an essential business. Offering PPE Mask supplies, Office supplies, and various components for at Home small businesses.”
Another sign on the door orders that customers practice mandatory social distancing, remaining six feet apart from other customers, and not allowing groups of more than 10 people at a time.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered anyone who is not considered an essential critical infrastructure worker to stay home. The order allows exceptions for essential activities and services based on the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.
Examples of these essential services include healthcare, grocery stores, banking and financial services, utilities, child care for essential service employees, and government services.
During a COVID-19 update press conference on Friday, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines did not name any specific businesses, but he did have a very strong message for those not following the rules.
“If you’re not behaving correctly, you’re going to hear from us. And if you’ve already heard from us, I want to make it clear, you’re not doing the right thing,” said Heines. “We’re not going to ask nicely anymore. So thanks to all the great businesses, you know there’s always a few bad apples. It’s hard to legislate people that have bad behavior, and we don’t want to punish the great companies that are doing the right thing, but if you’re doing the right thing, you’ve already heard from us so quit it, quit now.”
Hobby Lobby stores in Dallas closed their doors Thursday after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reportedly called the business out by name.
Jenkins, who issued an emergency order in the county, said there was no reason a craft store should be open. The judge told Dallas station KTVT it was “a slap in the face to the businesses that are following this order that a few outliers are putting the community in danger.”
