Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft. Jones made the announcement on social media, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement. Jones was The Associated Press' co-SEC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He shot 45.3% from the field overall and 35.1% from 3-point range. In his post, he thanked the fans and his family and close friends. He called playing in the NBA a “lifelong dream.”
MIAMI (AP) — Orlando's Steve Clifford is spending this NBA shutdown studying his roster and getting ready for a playoff run that may never start. Miami's Erik Spoelstra is grilling for his family and trying to stay positive. Oklahoma City's Billy Donovan took time to educate fellow coaches. The 30 NBA coaches right now have lots of time on their hands right now as the world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they have no idea when they'll be back on the sidelines.