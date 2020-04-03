The Hand Up Network seeks volunteers to help with COVID-19 response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase across East Texas, area non-profit organizations are working to help those affected by the disease.
One of those organizations is The Hand Up Network, The organization’s CEO tells us they work to help those who have been isolated and in quarantine.
“We’re on call with all the various counties and the emergency management coordinators. So, if someone actually gets isolated due to COVID-19 or they have been designated that they have it and they are in quarantine, we don’t want them to break that quarantine," Smith said. “If they don’t have a family or support team in place, we get the phone call and our teams are coming along to make sure they have food and whatever essential supplies that they need."
The help from the The Hand Up Network reaches multiple counties.
“We need more volunteers to help us do that. The volunteers are really kind of the life blood of what we do," he said. “We’re getting a lot more COVID-19 cases that are either being assumed where people have symptoms and they are self-isolating, or there are people who have actually tested and they do have it.”
Smith said volunteers do not interact with anyone infected or suspected of being infected.
“Your going to drop it off on their porch or wherever they said to drop it off and then you are going to go get back in the car and sanitize and move on,” he said.
Click here if you’d like to volunteer with the The Hand Up Network.
