East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected to continue to move into and build over East Texas through Saturday. There will be times where there is not a lot of rain, but then there will likely be times where numerous showers and thundershowers will be occurring across the area. Overnight Saturday and into Sunday, only a few showers will be possible. Rain chances will increase during the day on Monday. Slightly lesser chances on Tuesday and even less on Wednesday…but still some rain is possible. A weak cold front is expected on Wed night/Thu AM bringing more showers/thundershowers to East Texas. We may see more showers on Friday of next week, but nothing too heavy. Temperatures are likely to cool down late today and overnight. A cooler day is expected on Saturday before a warm front backs up through our area, warming us up into the upper 70s to lower/mid 80s next week. Have a nice weekend. Umbrellas needed on Saturday, maybe again on Sunday.