ETN Interview: East Texas Food Bank’s emergency food distribution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Food Bank spokeswoman Lauren Barnes spoke to ETN host Kayla Lyons Friday about the emergency food distribution event that was held on the grounds of the East Texas State Fair in Tyler Friday morning.
Barnes said that cars were already lining up at the East Texas State Fair’s main entrance on Front Street at 6 a.m. Friday. Tyler police officers were there directing traffic and sending cars to ques to wait for the food boxes.
Barnes said the emergency food distribution was scheduled to go until noon Friday or when the food ran out.
People who stopped by to get a box of enough non-perishable food items for up to 16 meals and gallons of milk just had to give their names and addresses, Barnes said. She added that there weren’t any income requirements or paperwork to fill out. However, because some people car-pooled Friday morning, representatives of each household needed to provide a name and address.
Barnes said that the ETFB staff and volunteers tried to limit their person-to-person contact as much as possible. Many of the people handing out the food boxes were wearing masks and gloves.
Volunteers from the Mentoring Alliance also helped box and distribute the food and milk, Barnes said.
Barnes said Friday’s event was the only emergency food distribution that has been scheduled so far, but that could change. She said people could check the ETFB’s website and Facebook page for updates on possible future emergency food distribution events. She added the ETFB has 200 partners in 26 East Texas counties that can help people in need.
