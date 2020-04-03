East Texas man arrested on DWI charge after pickup crashed into Longview home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his truck into a house in the 400 block of Woodcrest Lane in Longview late Wednesday night.
According to the Longview Police Department, the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Christon Johnson lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house on Woodcrest Lane. A person inside the home suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Johnson, of Longview, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, VOP unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $86,000.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.