East Texans urged to beware of emails, calls intended to get money, info

“We’re seeing people that are pretending to be government officials people from the CDC, from FEMA, from trusted resources,” said Mechele Mills, the president of the Better Business Bureau for Central East Texas. “Those can have anything to do with masks at a discount, or they have an online mandatory test for COVID-19 that you have to take and before you take it you have to fill in online information. Scam about stimulus checks; you need to click on this link and give us your information and if you don’t you won’t get your stimulus check.”