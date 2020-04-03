Clinic in Tyler offers free virtual physical therapy in light of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two doctors in Tyler are providing free telemedicine sessions, not only to East Texans, but to anyone who needs physical rehabilitation therapy but can’t make it to a clinic.
Dr. Ashok Gupta, a doctor of physical therapy, said sessions are more than just a FaceTime or Zoom interview. Gupta has a studio and a green screen where the professional film exercises for patients to copy and can add instructions for videos.
He and his partner, Dr. Harshi Baines, have been doing virtual therapy for about three years now. In this time of social distancing, they have decided to offer the service free.
“At this point, they don’t have to pay for anything,” said Dr. Baines. “We try to arrange free care for them. We were originally set up as a fee-based service, but at this point, we try to help whomever we can.”
Baines added they offer the software and service to therapists who are looking to stay busy during the pandemic.
“Even if you’re a therapist at home now, who’s clinic is shut down, we can actually provide the software to help you open as a virtual clinic,” Baines explained.
“We just want to get people working, keeping them busy and patients healed."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.